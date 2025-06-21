Theo James's 'The Monkey' now streaming on this platform

The film, produced by James Wan and directed by Osgood Perkins, is an adaptation of Stephen King's 1980 short story. Theo James plays twin brothers Bill and Hal, who discover their father's old monkey toy in the attic. The official logline reads: "When twin brothers find a mysterious wind-up monkey, a series of outrageous deaths tear their family apart. Twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree, forcing the estranged brothers to confront the cursed toy."

Preparation

James's preparation and film's ensemble cast

Speaking about his preparation for the dual roles, James earlier told Screen Rant, "Oz and I decided that we didn't want to rely on prosthetics or vocal or body or language tics." "We wanted to make them as similar as they can be visually, but make them entirely distinct in terms of their personalities." The film also stars Elijah Wood, Tatiana Maslany, Christian Convery, Colin O'Brien, Rohan Campbell, and Sarah Levy.