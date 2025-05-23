Is Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid joining KJo's new show?
What's the story
Karan Johar is all set to return to the small screen as the host of a new reality show, The Traitors.
The unscripted Amazon Prime Video Original is an Indian adaptation of the popular American game show.
In a teaser video posted on social media, Johar teased the show's celebrity contestants and announced that it will premiere on June 12.
Contestants
Johar teased contestants in the announcement video
In the announcement video, Johar teased the contestants, saying, "Here you'll find a rebel who's still a kid at heart but big on drama, and those who rely entirely on their outfits to make an impression."
"The ones who try to hide scandals behind masks. Not to forget those who ended up in prison chasing a couple of chuckles. And the one who's fast, sadly, only by name. And whose life is fabulous because of me? Thank me later, darling."
Cast details
Confirmed and rumored contestants for 'The Traitors'
Going by Johar's comments, Apoorva Mukhija, Uorfi Javed, and Raftaar have been confirmed as contestants of the show. Munawar Faruqui is also likely to join.
However, an official confirmation about other rumored participants like Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Anshula Kapoor is still awaited.
Johar's comment about a "fabulous life because of me" has sparked speculation that Shalini Pasi might also be joining the show.
Show details
'The Traitors' promises drama, manipulation, and suspenseful gameplay
The next celebrity reality series is all about betrayal! After the celebrity versions in the UK and US, the Indian version of The Traitors premieres next month with 20 celebrities.
BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning reality series The Traitors is coming to Indian shores. Hosted by Johar, The Traitors will see 20 celebrities from all walks of life come together in a major battle of trust and betrayal.
Their reward? A significant cash prize and the title of winner.
Johar's comeback
Johar's return to reality TV
This isn't Johar's first stint in reality TV—he had hosted the popular show Bigg Boss OTT.
The Indian version of The Traitors will be produced by BBC Studios India Productions and premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.
Internationally, Claudia Winkleman hosts the UK version of The Traitors, while Avengers: Doomsday actor Alan Cumming hosts the American version. The show has 35+ adaptations in 30+ countries.