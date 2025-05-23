What's the story

Marvel Studios has pushed the release of its upcoming Avengers films, including Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The release date of Doomsday, initially set for May 1, 2026, has been moved to December 18, 2026.

Likewise, Secret Wars will now release on December 17, 2027.

The development has resulted in a possible "Barbenheimer-like" situation as Doomsday will be clashing with another highly anticipated film, Dune: Messiah.

For the unversed, "Barbenheimer" referred to the massive clash between Barbie and Oppenheimer.