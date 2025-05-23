Clash of titans: It's 'Avengers: Doomsday' v/s 'Dune: Messiah'
What's the story
Marvel Studios has pushed the release of its upcoming Avengers films, including Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.
The release date of Doomsday, initially set for May 1, 2026, has been moved to December 18, 2026.
Likewise, Secret Wars will now release on December 17, 2027.
The development has resulted in a possible "Barbenheimer-like" situation as Doomsday will be clashing with another highly anticipated film, Dune: Messiah.
For the unversed, "Barbenheimer" referred to the massive clash between Barbie and Oppenheimer.
Twitter Post
Fans are excited for the face-off
All attempts to start another Barbenheimer have been futile, but the prospects of a “Dunesday”…pic.twitter.com/cRM2zjByfq https://t.co/Vi8unFSNqu— Caleb 🅱️. (@Clbgolden) May 22, 2025
Fan reactions
Fans have already dubbed it the 'Dunesday' clash
Fans have already given a name to the possible clash between Doomsday and Dune: Messiah: "Dunesday."
Social media users are already excited and have looked forward to this possible showdown.
"2026 has found its potential Barbenheimer... unless someone moves again," wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter).
"We calling it DUNESDAY, right?," wrote another.
Twitter Post
Will 'Dunesday' beat hype of 'Barbenheimer'?
Goodbye Barbenheimer— Apocalyptic Horseman (@ApocHorseman) May 22, 2025
Hello DUNESDAY https://t.co/4F89AbLlEt
Restructuring
Disney's restructuring of Marvel's theatrical slate
Disney, Marvel Studios's parent company, announced the delays on Thursday. In addition to the new release dates for Doomsday and Secret Wars, the company has also reshuffled its theatrical slate.
Several unannounced Marvel titles have been pulled from the calendar, including an untitled Marvel project which was initially set for release on February 13, 2026.
The dates of November 6, 2026, and November 7, 2027, have also been amended.
Production update
'Dune: Messiah' filming to begin in June
Meanwhile, Dune: Messiah, the third installment of the popular Dune franchise, starring Timothée Chalamet, will begin filming in June.
The second part of the franchise, Dune: Part Two, had been a commercial success, grossing over $700 million worldwide and earning a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Denis Villeneuve's acclaimed trilogy is based on Frank Herbert's novel by the same name.