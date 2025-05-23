What's the story

Kapkapiii, released on Friday, is directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan and stars Tusshar Kapoor, Zakir Hussain, and Shreyas Talpade.

A remake of Romancham, it is yet another case of promising premise but disappointing execution, and it's tough to be entertained or scared by this horror comedy.

The uneven, flat film meanders greatly throughout, becoming a labored, exhausting watch.