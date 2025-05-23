'Kapkapiii' review: Shreyas Talpade's horror-comedy is uneven and flat
What's the story
Kapkapiii, released on Friday, is directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan and stars Tusshar Kapoor, Zakir Hussain, and Shreyas Talpade.
A remake of Romancham, it is yet another case of promising premise but disappointing execution, and it's tough to be entertained or scared by this horror comedy.
The uneven, flat film meanders greatly throughout, becoming a labored, exhausting watch.
Plot
What happens when you awaken a spirit?
The film revolves around Manu (Talpade) and his friends who communicate with a spirit named Anamika through an Ouija board.
What begins as a fun adventure turns into a chaotic and horrific situation, and unexplainable events soon begin to disrupt their lives.
Kapoor plays Kabir, Manu's mysterious friend who comes to live with him once the spirit is unleashed.
#1
Talpade's performance is consistent, but it cannot save the film
Talpade never misses in the comedy genre, and here, too, his performance leaves no room for complaint.
He is present in nearly every frame, but when the writing is enervating and the script lacks thrills, even decent actors cannot do much.
There is no memorable supporting character, no extraordinary joke, and while Kapkapiii occasionally shows signs of promise, it fizzles out soon enough.
#2
Does not offer anything new or refreshing
Remakes can be memorable in their own way (Drishyam, Shaitaan, parts of Laal Singh Chaddha), but it's only possible when there's a gripping narrative to excite you.
With long-drawn-out sequences, unfunny jokes, and a confusing sequence of events, the film does not have a lot going in its favor.
For most of its runtime, Kapkapiii keeps moving in circles.
#3
An incoherent narrative also harms the film
Kapkapiii is one of those films where it feels like random events have been stitched together without much regard for coherence and logic.
By the time the narrative limps toward the interesting parts, your patience runs out.
Random characters pop in and out of the frame whenever they want, and the makers throw everything at the wall hoping that something sticks.
#4
More on the above aspect
The transition between scenes is jarring, and it's tough to determine where one ends and the other begins.
New plotlines start abruptly without any solid beginning, and you are mostly left in the dark about several subplots.
The film raises more questions than it answers, and you keep scratching your head about the mysterious motivations of most characters.
#5
Kapoor disappoints in his brief role
Kapoor's character is supposed to be enigmatic and creepy, but perhaps because he is typecast in the comedy genre, he fails to evoke any fear and make us uncomfortable.
Moreover, it does not help that his character enters the film a little too late, and since the movie is so overstuffed with supporting characters, there is eventually not much for him to do.
#6
Parts that work in the film's favor
To its credit, Kapkapiii is not entirely boring and has some intriguing sequences that pull you in, even if only momentarily.
Dibyendu Bhattacharya features in a cameo and uplifts all the scenes he is in.
I also enjoyed a short yet entertaining and impactful scene featuring Hussain and Talpade.
Some jump scares are executed well, and the buddy comedy may somewhat appeal to you.
Verdict
Better to re-watch Talpade-Kapoor's comedy films; 1.5/5 stars
Kapkapiii reminded me of Talpade's Kartam Bhugtam, which also had an interesting plot but was marred by patchy execution.
The film frustrates more than it entertains, and the two halves seem like two completely different movies.
The tribute paid to Sivan in the credits perhaps has more heart than the entire film.
You won't miss out on anything if you skip Kapkapiii.
1.5/5 stars.