Sam Raimi may return to direct 'Doctor Strange 3'

By Isha Sharma 11:33 am Oct 05, 202411:33 am

What's the story Sam Raimi, acclaimed for his directorial work on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is reportedly close to finalizing a deal with Marvel Studios for a third installment in the Doctor Strange series. This news was first reported by Hollywood journalist Jeff Sneider on Friday. However, no further details about the release date or plot of Doctor Strange 3 have been disclosed yet.

Plot speculation

'Doctor Strange 3' likely to follow 'Multiverse of Madness' cliffhanger

The news of Raimi's potential return has reignited speculation about Doctor Strange 3, especially given the cliffhanger ending of Multiverse of Madness. The third film will likely continue the narrative where Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange and Charlize Theron's Clea unite against incoming threats. In a 2022 interview with New Indian Express, Cumberbatch expressed his enthusiasm for reprising his role, stating there is "so much more to explore" with his character.

Franchise comeback

Raimi's potential return to 'Spider-Man' franchise also speculated

In addition to the Doctor Strange series, there is also speculation about Raimi's possible return to another Marvel franchise - Spider-Man. He previously directed a trilogy of Spider-Man films for Sony Pictures in the 2000s. While there are no official announcements about a fourth Spider-Man film directed by Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire, the director has previously expressed openness to revisit this universe if the story warrants it.