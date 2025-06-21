SRK's Mannat inspected by BMC over alleged violations during renovations

A team from Mumbai's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the forest department inspected Shah Rukh Khan 's iconic bungalow, Mannat, on Friday. The inspection was prompted by a complaint that highlighted alleged violations of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules during ongoing renovations at the property. The heritage structure and an annex building are currently undergoing major renovations, including the addition of two new floors to the annex.

Inspection details Property requires special permissions for structural changes The property, located near the sea, requires special permissions from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for structural changes. Per reports, the forest department will prepare a report based on the findings of this inspection and submit it soon. Moreover, a BMC official told the media that they were only accompanying the forest department and had no other role during the visit. To recall, activist Santosh Daundkar had earlier lodged a complaint with the BMC regarding construction at Mannat.

Complaint What is Daundkar's complaint against Khan? Per The Law Advice, "Daundkar's appeal questions the legitimacy of the CRZ clearance granted for Khan's proposal to add two additional floors to his six-storey mansion. He alleges multiple violations, asserting that fresh CRZ clearance should not have been granted until past infractions were rectified." "Among the concerns raised, Daundkar claims that Khan demolished two heritage structures without obtaining prior environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), a requirement under CRZ regulations."

Staff response 'All work is going on as per guidelines' As Khan and his family have temporarily relocated due to the renovations, his staff met the inspection team. They assured that all necessary documents regarding permissions obtained for the renovation will be submitted. Pooja Dadlani, Khan's manager, told TOI, "There are no complaints. All work is going on as per guidelines."