Aamir Khan leases 4 Bandra flats for ₹24.5L/month: Here's why 

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has reportedly rented four luxury apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area for a whopping ₹24.5 lakh per month. The actor took this decision as his current building, the Virgo Housing Society, is undergoing major redevelopment work, reported Hindustan Times. The lease agreement is for five years, from May 2025 to May 2030, with a lock-in period of 45 months and an annual rent increase of 5%.

Lease specifics Details of the deal The temporary apartments are located at Wilnomona Apartment in Pali Hill, Bandra. The deal also includes a security deposit of over ₹1.46 crore, a stamp duty of ₹4 lakh, and a registration fee of ₹2,000. The report further stated that Khan owns 12 apartments in the Virgo Housing Society and will be allotted new ones after the redevelopment is complete.

Shah Rukh's situation Shah Rukh Khan also living in rented duplex apartments Similar to Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan is also living in a temporary location due to the ongoing construction at his iconic home, Mannat. He has rented two duplex apartments in Puja Casa for an eye-watering ₹2.9 crore per year or ₹24 lakh per month. The Puja Casa building is owned by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh, and their father, producer Vashu Bhagnani. Interestingly, Khan's new abode is just 750 metres away from Puja Casa.