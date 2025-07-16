Page Loader
Around 2.2L temporary jobs to be created this festive season
The number marks a 15-20% year-on-year growth

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 16, 2025
07:05 pm
What's the story

India's festive season is likely to create over 216,000 temporary jobs between July and December this year, according to staffing company Adecco India. The number marks a 15-20% year-on-year growth in temporary and gig hiring. The surge is mainly due to strong consumer sentiment, favorable monsoon rains, and aggressive festive promotions across various sectors including retail, logistics, e-commerce, BFSI, hospitality, and travel.

Regional trends

Metro cities leading demand

Metro cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai are leading the festive hiring demand with a 19% jump over last year. However, Tier 2 cities like Lucknow, Coimbatore, Mysuru and Varanasi are witnessing a faster growth at an impressive rate of 42%. Emerging hubs like Kanpur, Kochi and Vijayawada are also witnessing increased activity.

Salary trends

Compensation expected to rise by 12-15%

Compensation is expected to rise by 12-15% in metro cities and 18-22% in smaller towns. Employers are offering joining bonuses and attendance-based incentives to tackle retention issues, which have historically been a challenge during festive hiring cycles. Adecco India has reported a 19% YoY increase in demand for festive roles and plans to deploy between 8,000-10,000 seasonal workers across India during the second half of 2025.

Sectoral impact

E-commerce, retail to contribute 35-40% of new roles

E-commerce and retail are expected to contribute 35-40% of all new seasonal roles. Logistics and delivery roles are witnessing the biggest growth, with a projected 30-35% increase in hiring for last-mile fulfillment. BFSI companies are ramping up field force for credit card sales and POS deployments in non-metro markets, resulting in a 30% increase in demand. Hiring in hospitality and travel is also expected to grow by 20-25%.