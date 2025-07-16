Around 2.2L temporary jobs to be created this festive season

India 's festive season is likely to create over 216,000 temporary jobs between July and December this year, according to staffing company Adecco India. The number marks a 15-20% year-on-year growth in temporary and gig hiring. The surge is mainly due to strong consumer sentiment, favorable monsoon rains, and aggressive festive promotions across various sectors including retail, logistics, e-commerce, BFSI, hospitality, and travel.

Regional trends Metro cities leading demand Metro cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai are leading the festive hiring demand with a 19% jump over last year. However, Tier 2 cities like Lucknow, Coimbatore, Mysuru and Varanasi are witnessing a faster growth at an impressive rate of 42%. Emerging hubs like Kanpur, Kochi and Vijayawada are also witnessing increased activity.

Salary trends Compensation expected to rise by 12-15% Compensation is expected to rise by 12-15% in metro cities and 18-22% in smaller towns. Employers are offering joining bonuses and attendance-based incentives to tackle retention issues, which have historically been a challenge during festive hiring cycles. Adecco India has reported a 19% YoY increase in demand for festive roles and plans to deploy between 8,000-10,000 seasonal workers across India during the second half of 2025.