How to switch your FASTag account to a different bank

FASTag , the electronic toll collection system, has been compulsory for all four-wheelers in India since 2021. The tag is linked to a prepaid wallet of an authorized bank and directly connected to the vehicle's registration number. When a vehicle crosses a toll plaza with a valid FASTag, the toll fee is automatically deducted from the wallet. Sometimes, users want to switch their FASTag from one bank to another. Here's how to do it.

Online process Visit the new bank's website To switch your FASTag account from one bank to another, visit the new bank's website or app and enter your vehicle registration number (VRN). Navigate to the FASTag section and click on "Apply for FASTag" or "Buy FASTag." Fill in your details including VRN, mobile number, and email ID if required. Confirm the delivery address and make payment. The new FASTag will be delivered within 3-4 working days.

Document requirements What happens after you apply for a new FASTag? The new FASTag is usually activated within four hours of valid document upload. You will have to upload images of your RC and vehicle. If you prefer an offline process, visit a bank branch or an agent outlet where they will provide the new FASTag and upload your details online. After getting a verification link, log in using OTP to review details before confirming payment for activation.

Pre-requisites Things to remember before starting the process Before switching your FASTag account, ensure that your existing FASTag is not 'low on balance' or in a 'hotlisted' status. Applications in such cases will be rejected as per NPCI norms. Also, make sure to have all the required documents ready and correct before starting the process. These include a clear image of your vehicle's RC, ID proof, address proof, as well as a passport-sized photograph.