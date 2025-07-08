IIT Kharagpur announces 'Campus Mothers' program: Who are they?

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is set to launch a unique initiative called "Campus Mothers" to offer emotional support and mentorship to students in distress. The program, announced by the institute's new director Suman Chakraborty, will train women on campus—both faculty and non-faculty—to offer this crucial support. This move comes in light of three student suicides reported at the institute this year alone.

Program details Need for proactive measures rather than reactive ones Chakraborty emphasized the need for proactive measures rather than reactive ones after such incidents. He said, "It's a shock to me, and to all of us as teachers, that we had to lose our beloved students." The "Campus Mothers" program will help ease the transition for new students who may find it hard to adjust after being closely monitored until Class 12.

Training and approach Volunteers will be trained to provide emotional support The volunteers under this program will be given training to offer emotional support and light mentorship. Chakraborty said many of these women have experienced motherhood themselves, which helps them understand the unique challenges children face. He added that while technology has its limits, personal interactions via "campus mothers" can create a community gathering where students can express themselves freely.