India finds rare earth elements in coal mine waste

India has discovered rare earth elements (REEs) in the mineral waste of coal mines. The finding was made during tests at the Sathupalli and Ramagundam open-cast mines by government-owned Non-ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC). As per a CNBC-TV18 report, 1kg of Scandium plus Strontium was found in 15 tons of clay. The discovery is part of a larger effort to boost resource utilization and achieve self-reliance in critical minerals under the National Critical Minerals Mission (NCMM).

Elemental significance Supply to start from August Scandium and Strontium are two important elements with diverse industrial applications. Scandium is mainly used in aircraft components, fuel cells, and high-performance sports goods. On the other hand, Strontium finds its use in alloys, ferrite ceramic magnets, medicines, vacuum systems, and cathode-ray tubes. The supply of these elements is expected to start from August this year from both mines.

Strategic response India looking for alternative sourcing destinations In light of supply chain concerns over critical minerals and REEs, India is looking for alternative sourcing destinations such as Australia, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. This comes after China's halt on REE exports was seen as a wake-up call for the world. China currently accounts for some 60% of global rare earth magnets production and processes nearly 90% of the supply.

Global standing China leads the world in REE deposits China leads the world in REE deposits with 44 million tons (MT), while India ranks third with 6.9 MT, according to the US Geological Survey. Brazil is second on this list. An EY report also revealed that India holds over a third of the world's sand mineral deposits, which can be used for sourcing REEs.