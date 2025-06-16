What's the story

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council in India is contemplating a major overhaul of its cess structure.

The council wants to replace the existing compensation cess with two new levies—Health Cess and Clean Energy Cess. They will be imposed on items like tobacco products and coal.

This would take place after the current cess expires on March 31, 2026, as per CNBC-TV18. The proposal shall be considered by the Group of Ministers (GoM) on Compensation Cess.