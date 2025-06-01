VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said that while FPIs are likely to keep investing in India, they may also sell at higher levels due to stretched valuations.

The latest investment has reduced the outflow to ₹92,491 crore in 2025 so far.

This is a sharp contrast from earlier this year when FPIs withdrew a massive ₹78,027 crore in January alone.