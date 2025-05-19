What's the story

Having been practiced in India for over 4,000 years, Dhokra art is a traditional form of metal casting.

Known for its intricate designs and unique craftsmanship, this art form is mainly found in West Bengal, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

Using the lost-wax technique, stunning sculptures and artifacts are created.

Celebrated for its rustic simplicity and timeless appeal, Dhokra art is a cherished part of India's cultural heritage.