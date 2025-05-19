Where to stargaze: Deserts with the clearest night skies
Desert stargazing offers a chance to some of the clearest night skies on Earth.
With little light pollution and vast expanses, deserts are the best places to see the wonders of our universe.
From Chile's Atacama to Africa's Sahara, these places will leave you in awe of the stars, planets, and galaxies.
Here are some of the best desert destinations for stargazers looking for a memorable night under the stars.
Chilean wonder
Atacama Desert's clear skies
The Atacama Desert in Chile is famous for its extremely clear skies and high altitude. One of the driest places on Earth, there are hardly any clouds to block your view.
This is why the European Southern Observatory has several telescopes here.
You can take guided tours that give you a glimpse into astronomy, while also enjoying breathtaking views of constellations and distant galaxies.
African marvel
Sahara's expansive views
Spanning across several North African countries, the Sahara Desert provides a wide expanse for stargazing.
The sheer vastness of the desert means that light pollution is hardly a factor, giving you the perfect view of the Milky Way and other celestial bodies.
Most local guides even take you for night tours where they narrate traditional stories of constellations visible from this part of the world.
American Gem
Mojave's unique landscape
Located in California, USA, the Mojave Desert offers a unique landscape for stargazers with its Joshua trees silhouetted against starry skies.
The desert's dry climate also means excellent visibility conditions most nights of the year.
Visitors can explore designated dark sky areas within national parks like Joshua Tree National Park, where ranger-led programs enhance understanding of astronomy.
Middle Eastern escape
Arabian nights under stars
The Arabian Desert also makes for an amazing place to visit for those interested in desert stargazing experiences.
Countries like Oman offer organized camping trips to remote areas.
Artificial light is limited or absent when the night falls here, which makes for an ideal setting to observe meteor showers.
It also lets you enjoy uninterrupted views across the vast horizons filled with stars, making it memorable.