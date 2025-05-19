What's the story

Desert stargazing offers a chance to some of the clearest night skies on Earth.

With little light pollution and vast expanses, deserts are the best places to see the wonders of our universe.

From Chile's Atacama to Africa's Sahara, these places will leave you in awe of the stars, planets, and galaxies.

Here are some of the best desert destinations for stargazers looking for a memorable night under the stars.