What's the story

Spain is famous for its bustling cities, but its villages hold a different kind of charm.

These quaint locales give us a peek into the rich history and culture of the country, making them ideal for a weekend getaway.

From cobblestone streets to traditional markets, each village has its own unique charm.

This itinerary will take you through some of Spain's prettiest villages, ensuring an enriching experience packed with local traditions and scenic beauty.