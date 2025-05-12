What's the story

Coastal hiking in Europe is a perfect blend of stunning landscapes, rich history, and diverse ecosystems.

While most trails are popular, there are hidden gems that promise equally breathtaking experiences minus the crowds.

These secret trails give hikers a chance to explore lesser-known coastal paths that highlight Europe's natural beauty and cultural heritage.

From rugged cliffs to serene beaches, these trails promise an unforgettable adventure for the adventurous.