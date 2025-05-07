5 scenic camping spots in Western Ghats
Covering six states in India, the Western Ghats is a UNESCO World Heritage site, famous for its biodiversity and beautiful landscapes.
It provides some of the most scenic camping spots for adventure lovers and nature enthusiasts.
With lush valleys and calm lakesides, these sites make for a serene yet invigorating backdrop for camping.
Here are the most beautiful sites on this range.
Coorg
Coorg: The Scotland of India
Coorg, also popularly known as Kodagu, is another destination you can head to.
The Scotland of India, Coorg has its own share of rolling hills and misty landscapes. It also has several camping sites in the middle of coffee plantations and dense forests.
Campers can enjoy the trekking trails, visit waterfalls like Abbey Falls or simply relax by the riverside.
The cool climate makes it an ideal spot for year-round camping adventures.
Munnar
Munnar: Tea gardens galore
Munnar is known for its sprawling tea gardens and mist-covered hills. Nestled in Kerala, it offers a peaceful setting for campers attempting to get away from the city life.
From exploring Eravikulam National Park to taking a leisurely walk through tea estates, there are plenty of things to do here.
The region's unique flora and fauna only adds to the charm of this serene destination.
Agumbe
Agumbe: Chasing sunsets
Agumbe is famous for its stunning sunsets on the Arabian Sea horizon.
Located in Karnataka's Shimoga district, it provides lush rainforests ideal for eco-friendly camping experiences.
Nicknamed the Cherrapunji of South India due to its heavy rainfall, Agumbe is blessed with a variety of wildlife including king cobras and different bird species.
Lonavala
Lonavala: A quick getaway from Mumbai
Lonavala makes for an easily accessible getaway from busy Mumbai, its shady valleys and picturesque viewpoints such as Tiger Point or Lion's Point, giving panoramic views over the Sahyadri ranges beneath them.
Perfect during the monsoons, when waterfalls spring to life, you can check out caves such as Karla Caves while relishing pleasant weather conditions throughout your time here too.
Wayanad
Wayanad: Nature's abode
Wayanad is blessed with untouched natural beauty with dense forests occupying most of the area within Kerala state borders where you can find solace in nature's bounty!
Campers have endless opportunities whether they want trekking Chembra Peak, the highest point, visiting Edakkal Caves with ancient rock carvings, or simply relaxing near Pookode Lake with greenery all around making each moment spent worthwhile indeed!