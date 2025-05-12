Discover the lesser-known folk festivals of India
India's cultural canvas is dotted with beautiful folk festivals that are largely overshadowed by the mainstream.
However, these grassroots festivals are an integral part of our illustrious culture and give us a unique insight into the artistic expressions of locals.
From colorful processions to traditional music and dance performances, these festivals would make for an immersive experience for those looking to explore India's hidden gems.
Tribal festivity
The joyous celebration of 'Bhagoria'
Celebrated by the Bhil and Bhilala tribes in Madhya Pradesh, the Bhagoria festival is famous for its liveliness.
From traditional music and dance to a unique market where young people meet their potential partners, the festival has it all.
It is typically celebrated ahead of Holi and provides a platform for social interaction among tribal communities. Its colors and dance make it an unforgettable experience.
Seasonal celebration
'Teej' festival: A monsoon delight
Primarily celebrated in Rajasthan and parts of Northern India, Teej marks the arrival of monsoon.
The festival, which celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is observed by women clad in colorful garbs.
Swing rides are hung on trees, as women sing traditional songs on swings decorated with flowers.
Teej is a perfect concoction of devotion and joy.
Cultural gathering
'Kavant Fair': A tribal extravaganza
Held annually after Holi in Gujarat's Kavant village, this fair highlights tribal art forms like dance, music, and crafts from various regions.
Participants don elaborate costumes made out of natural materials like leaves and feathers as they perform rhythmic dances to the beats of traditional instruments like drums or flutes.
The Kavant Fair offers a peek into indigenous cultures that have flourished over centuries.
Spiritual event
'Sammakka Saralamma Jatara': A grand congregation
The Sammakka Saralamma Jatara is one of India's largest tribal festivals. It is celebrated once every two years at Medaram village in Telangana state, over four days.
Millions from across the globe gather to pay homage to the deities Sammakka-Saralamma. Locals folklore stories suggest these deities are protectors against evil forces.
Hence, it is a major spiritual event for devotees seeking blessings, prosperity, and peace in community life.