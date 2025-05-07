What's the story

The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE-100) has taken a massive hit, plummeting over 5.5%.

The fall comes after India's military operation, 'Operation Sindoor,' which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

The operation was launched in retaliation to the deadly attack in Pahalgam on April 22 which claimed lives of 26 innocent civilians.