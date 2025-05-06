Are Indian companies ensuring safety of gig workers this summer?
What's the story
As summer temperatures soar, India's gig economy is facing a major challenge.
Delivery companies are trying to ensure that their frontline workers are protected from the punishing heat.
To this end, they are taking measures like setting up shaded rest areas, hydration stations, flexible shift patterns, and insurance coverage.
However, gig worker groups have raised concerns that access to such facilities are not consistent.
Response
What is Eternal doing?
To protect gig workers, Eternal, which owns Zomato and Blinkit has extended its "Shelters Project" to over 2,500 rest points across India. The firm also offers full-sleeve dry-fit t-shirts for all delivery partners, and 24/7 ambulance support across over 800 cities.
Initiatives
Zepto and Amazon's initiatives for gig workers
Zepto has converted its dark stores into recovery zones with air coolers, washrooms, and refreshments. The company is also distributing hydration supplements across 80+ cities.
Zepto's COO Vikas Sharma said the firm provides better incentives during peak summer hours, offering up to double the regular incentive rates during afternoon shifts.
Amazon has also joined the effort, setting up 100 "Ashray" centers—air-conditioned rest stops for delivery partners of any platform.
Implementation
Flipkart's summer strategy
As part of its summer preparedness strategy, Flipkart has introduced hydration kits, climate-controlled rest areas, and staggered shifts.
The platform has also announced proactive health monitoring and flexible work timings to address heat-related concerns.
"As temperatures rise across the country, it is essential for the e-commerce logistics ecosystem to take proactive steps in safeguarding the wellbeing of delivery partners and associates," a Flipkart spokesperson said.
Concerns
Gig workers question companies' commitment to their welfare
Despite these measures, gig workers are worried over inconsistent access to such facilities.
A 2024 survey conducted by the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers found that more than half of gig workers reported symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Over 40% also said they lacked access to cold and clean drinking water, while another 69% claimed lacking access to clean washroom facilities.