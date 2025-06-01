Range Rover SV Masara Edition launched in India at ₹5cr
What's the story
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched the Range Rover SV Masara Edition, a limited-run model tailored for India.
The luxury SUV is priced at ₹4.99 crore (ex-showroom) and just 12 units are available. Bookings are now open.
The Masara Edition's name comes from Sanskrit, highlighting its strong association with Indian culture and heritage.
Aesthetic appeal
Design inspired by Himalayas
The Masara Edition is inspired by the rare blue sapphires of the Himalayas.
It features a unique satin-finish blue paint job, enhanced with Silver Chrome and Corinthian Bronze accents on the grille, bumpers, and sides.
The SUV rides on 23-inch diamond-cut alloy rims with a gloss dark gray contrast and black brake calipers.
All these elements make this luxury SUV stand out from its competitors.
Luxurious cabin
What about the interior?
The interior of the Masara Edition is just as luxurious as its exterior.
It flaunts a blue and cream dual-tone finish, with seats upholstered in premium perlino leather.
The cabin also has light cream ash burr veneer and a white ceramic finish, along with embroidered seats inspired by sapphire design.
Personalized scatter cushions are provided in contrasting colors for added comfort.
Specs
Special features and technology
The Masara Edition comes with a host of special features including a refrigerator, an electrically-operable tray table and cupholders, a panoramic sunroof, and reclining and massaging rear seats.
It gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Meridian sound system and wireless charging, among other things.
The SUV is also equipped with multiple airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), a 360-degree-view camera and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for safety.
Engine
A look at the performance
The Range Rover SV Masara Edition is powered by a 4.4-liter, V8, twin-turbo petrol engine that churns out 615hp of power and 750Nm of peak torque.
It comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that distributes power to all the four wheels.
This beast of an SUV can go from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds, while also being capable off-road with a water-wading depth of up to 900mm.
Market positioning
Exclusive nature and competition
The Masara Edition competes against the likes of Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-Maybach GLS, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. However, its exclusivity gives it an edge in this already exclusive segment.
JLR India has revealed that nearly all 12 units of this special edition have been booked.
Rajan Amba, Managing Director at JLR India said they are excited to introduce this ultra-luxury edition as a tribute to India's rich culture.