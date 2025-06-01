The Masara Edition is inspired by the rare blue sapphires of the Himalayas.

It features a unique satin-finish blue paint job, enhanced with Silver Chrome and Corinthian Bronze accents on the grille, bumpers, and sides.

The SUV rides on 23-inch diamond-cut alloy rims with a gloss dark gray contrast and black brake calipers.

All these elements make this luxury SUV stand out from its competitors.