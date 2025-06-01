Ford unveils a wild-looking Mustang to take on Pikes Peak
What's the story
Ford is gearing up to take its Super Mustang Mach-E to the iconic Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
The automaker has not revealed much about this futuristic electric vehicle, but it is clearly a modified version of the Mustang Mach-E.
The new car sits lower and features an aggressive rear wing and diffuser, along with a large front splitter.
Exteriors
What about the design?
The Super Mustang Mach-E retains the signature tri-bar taillamps and a perforated insert of its crossover counterpart. However, it looks flatter and also wider than the production model.
If it follows Ford's other Super EVs, this one might be a Mach-E body on top of a dedicated racing chassis.
The vehicle can generate an impressive 2,778kg of downforce, surpassing both the SuperVan 4.2 (1,996kg) and SuperTruck (2,722kg).
Specs
A look at the powertrain
While Ford hasn't revealed the exact power output of the Super Mustang Mach-E, it is expected to have around 1,400hp and three electric motors.
The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will be held on June 22 this year.
To recall, when Ford entered its SuperVan into the race, it set a new record by beating the earlier one by nearly 37 seconds.