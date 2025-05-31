This is how Toyota's upcoming small off-roader SUV will look
What's the story
Toyota is developing a new small off-roader that might be the next-generation FJ Cruiser.
The vehicle was first teased nearly two years ago, during the Land Cruiser 250's debut.
Now, a recent patent filing has given us a better look at this potential addition to Toyota's lineup.
The design image comes from a patent office in the Philippines and was filed by Toyota back in January 2024.
Looks
Design and potential challenges
The image shows a boxy SUV with a spare tire mounted on the liftgate, hinting at its ruggedness.
However, some aspects of the vehicle's design could be problematic.
The rear looks awkward from the angle provided and the D-pillar seems huge compared to the rest of the vehicle, which could create large blind spots.
The rear bumper cladding also looks a bit too chunky at times.
Features
Speculations about the FJ Cruiser's features
The patent images of the new Toyota FJ Cruiser show a pretty plain vehicle, which could be the base version.
It doesn't include fog lights or roof racks and has small wheels for an off-roader. However, it is expected to borrow some design elements from the Compact Cruiser EV concept.
Despite all these speculations, there are still many unanswered questions about this upcoming SUV.
Engine
Anticipated powertrain options
Despite the mystery surrounding the vehicle, a report has indicated that it will be offered with petrol and hybrid engines. This would make it a more environmentally-friendly option in Toyota's lineup.
The company had also filed a trademark for the Land Cruiser FJ name shortly after teasing its small off-roader, further hinting at its plans for this new model.