AI avatars beat human influencers—post $7.6M sales in 7 hours

What's the story

In a groundbreaking development, artificial intelligence (AI) avatars have outperformed human influencers in terms of sales.

The milestone was achieved during a recent livestream session on Baidu's e-commerce platform "Youxuan."

Chinese entrepreneur Luo Yonghao and his co-host Xiao Mu used interactive digital avatars powered by Baidu's generative AI model for the event.

The session generated an impressive 55 million yuan ($7.65 million) in sales within just over six hours.