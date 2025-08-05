5 illegal Bangladeshis arrested for trying to enter Red Fort

Investigation insights

They were unaware of fort's closure for public: Police

During their interrogation, the accused claimed ignorance about the Red Fort's closure to the public since July 15, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North District) Raja Banthiya said. Bangladeshi documents were recovered from them, but no suspicious material or activity was found during questioning, Banthiya added. Central agencies have questioned the five arrested Bangladeshi nationals, and they are now being processed for deportation as per legal protocol.