5 illegal Bangladeshis arrested for trying to enter Red Fort
What's the story
Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by the Delhi Police on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to forcefully enter the Red Fort without valid passes. The arrests were made near the fort's access control point during routine checks amid heightened security ahead of India's 78th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. The accused, aged between 20 and 25, had entered India illegally three to four months ago and were working as laborers in Delhi.
Investigation insights
They were unaware of fort's closure for public: Police
During their interrogation, the accused claimed ignorance about the Red Fort's closure to the public since July 15, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North District) Raja Banthiya said. Bangladeshi documents were recovered from them, but no suspicious material or activity was found during questioning, Banthiya added. Central agencies have questioned the five arrested Bangladeshi nationals, and they are now being processed for deportation as per legal protocol.
Suspension
7 police personnel suspended
On the same day, seven police personnel on duty were immediately suspended after they failed to intercept a dummy bomb during a mock drill conducted by the Delhi Police's Special Cell. Several security precautions are already in place. A two-layered ring security system has been set up with officials holding the rank of deputy commissioners of police (DCP). The arrangements include snipers, SWAT commandos, drones, and 700 AI-enabled CCTV cameras with facial recognition capabilities.