Pixel 10 ad roasts Apple over 'coming soon' AI promises

The 30-second ad was released on YouTube and X, ahead of the launch of Google's new Pixel 10 devices on August 20. The timing of the ad is particularly interesting as it comes just after a Bloomberg report highlighting Apple's ongoing AI delays. In an all-hands meeting, Apple's Senior Vice President (SVP) of Software Craig Federighi had attributed these delays to difficulties in implementing a hybrid architecture for Siri.

Future plans

Apple is working on a new version of Siri

Federighi said Apple is now working on a new version of Siri with an updated architecture. He added that this approach has enabled them to deliver not just what was originally promised, but also a much bigger upgrade than they had envisioned. "There is no project people are taking more seriously," Federighi said, emphasizing the importance of this development within Apple.