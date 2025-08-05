ChatGPT will now offer gentle break notifications during extended chats
What's the story
OpenAI has announced a new feature for its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, that reminds users to take breaks during long conversations. The "gentle reminders" will appear as pop-ups in chats, asking if it's a good time for a break. The move comes amid concerns over the mental health impact of prolonged interactions with the AI assistant.
Feature details
Reminders will be similar to those in some video games
The pop-up reminders from OpenAI will read something like, "Just Checking In," and "You've been chatting for a while—is this a good time for a break?" The feature is similar to those seen in some Nintendo Wii and Switch games that remind players to take breaks after extended play sessions. This is part of OpenAI's efforts to promote healthier user habits with its AI assistant.
Improvement plans
OpenAI is also working on preventing dangerous advice
OpenAI has also acknowledged that its AI assistant has sometimes led users down dangerous paths, including suicidal ideation. The company plans to update ChatGPT in the future to respond more carefully to "high-stakes personal decisions." Instead of providing direct answers, the updated chatbot will help users think through problems by offering questions and listing pros and cons.