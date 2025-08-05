ChatGPT will now offer gentle break notifications during extended chats

Feature details

Reminders will be similar to those in some video games

The pop-up reminders from OpenAI will read something like, "Just Checking In," and "You've been chatting for a while—is this a good time for a break?" The feature is similar to those seen in some Nintendo Wii and Switch games that remind players to take breaks after extended play sessions. This is part of OpenAI's efforts to promote healthier user habits with its AI assistant.