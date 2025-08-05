PM Modi to address NDA meeting today amid Parliament deadlock
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parliamentary party on Tuesday. The meeting, a rare full-session gathering, will be attended by MPs from the ruling alliance. It comes as the monsoon session of Parliament remains stalled over opposition protests against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
Agenda
PM may discuss opposition's bias allegations against EC
During his address, PM Modi is likely to tackle the opposition's allegations of bias by the poll body toward the BJP-led government. He may also discuss the April 22 terror attack and India's military response. The meeting takes place ahead of the vice-presidential election nomination process, which begins on August 7. With NDA's majority in the electoral college, its nominee is likely to win comfortably if contested.
Candidate selection
BJP national general secretaries to coordinate with allies
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and BJP national general secretaries are expected to coordinate with allies for the vice-presidential candidate. Since the 2024 general election, where the BJP lost its solo majority but continued with allies, the saffron party has expanded parliamentary meetings to include NDA partners. The last such meeting was on July 2.
Meeting structure
Weekly BJP parliamentary party meetings addressed by PM Modi
Before the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi used to address weekly BJP parliamentary party meetings. These meetings usually see the PM addressing a wide range of governance and political issues, providing MPs with talking points for public outreach in their constituencies. The new format now includes allies like TDP, JD(U), and LJP (Ram Vilas).