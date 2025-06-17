What's the story

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has secured a $200 million contract with the US Department of Defense.

The Pentagon announced on Monday that this contract is aimed at developing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

These tools will be designed to address critical national security issues in both combat and enterprise sectors.

The project is expected to be primarily executed in Washington and its surrounding areas, with an estimated completion date set for July 2026.