Ben Stokes turns attention to Ashes following dramatic Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 

England's Test cricket captain Ben Stokes has finally opened up about the upcoming Ashes series in Australia. His comments come after a grueling five-match Test series against India, which ended in a narrow defeat for England at The Oval on Monday. Despite the loss, Stokes believes his team has been battle-hardened by this draining contest.

Historic loss England's historic loss at The Oval The five-match Test series saw over 7,000 runs scored. However, England suffered a historic defeat in the fourth innings while chasing victory. They needed less than 50 runs for the final five wickets but lost the match. This was the first time since 1902 that England had lost a fourth-innings chase while needing fewer than 50 runs for the final five wickets.

Team spirit Stokes praises his team's seam attack Despite missing The Oval due to a shoulder injury, Stokes praised his team's seam attack for their performance in the series. "When one of your bowlers goes down so early in the game, the role of the other seamers changes," he told reporters after the game. He was particularly impressed by Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, and Jamie Overton for their heart and desire shown throughout the series.

Series outcome 'From a cricket fan's point of view, 2-2 is fair' Stokes accepted the result of the series as fair, saying "The series as a whole has been pretty much toe-to-toe for 25 days." He added, "From a cricket fan's point of view, 2-2 is probably fair." The England captain expressed disappointment over not winning the series but was proud of his team's efforts.