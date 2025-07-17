India's iPhone exports surge 53%, led by US demand

India's iPhone exports have witnessed a whopping 53% year-on-year (YoY) growth in the first half of 2025, according to data from Canalys. The country exported a total of 23.9 million units during this period, up from just 15.6 million units in H1 2024. The US was the biggest market for these exports, accounting for a staggering 78%.

Market distribution US market's share has increased significantly The US market's share in India's iPhone exports has grown from 53% last year to a whopping 78% this year. Meanwhile, other major markets like the Netherlands, UAE, the Czech Republic, the UK, and Japan have seen their shares fall. Each of these countries now contributes between 2-4% to India's total iPhone exports.

Export leaders Foxconn and Tata Group dominate India's iPhone export market Foxconn and the Tata Group are the leading players in India's iPhone export market. Foxconn accounts for over half of the total volume, while the Tata Group now contributes to nearly four out of 10 exported iPhones. This shift is a testament to improving yield rates, line maturity, and Apple's increasing confidence in India as a key manufacturing hub.

Production update Initial phases of iPhone 17 production India has also started the initial phases of iPhone 17 production testing. Foxconn has begun trial production for the upcoming series, with Tata Electronics also contributing by manufacturing key components such as casings. Customs data from June shows a marked increase in critical iPhone 17 components arriving at Foxconn's Indian facility, indicating an early ramp-up of production activities ahead of Apple's usual September launch schedule.