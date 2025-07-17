India's iPhone exports surge 53%, led by US demand
What's the story
India's iPhone exports have witnessed a whopping 53% year-on-year (YoY) growth in the first half of 2025, according to data from Canalys. The country exported a total of 23.9 million units during this period, up from just 15.6 million units in H1 2024. The US was the biggest market for these exports, accounting for a staggering 78%.
Market distribution
US market's share has increased significantly
The US market's share in India's iPhone exports has grown from 53% last year to a whopping 78% this year. Meanwhile, other major markets like the Netherlands, UAE, the Czech Republic, the UK, and Japan have seen their shares fall. Each of these countries now contributes between 2-4% to India's total iPhone exports.
Export leaders
Foxconn and Tata Group dominate India's iPhone export market
Foxconn and the Tata Group are the leading players in India's iPhone export market. Foxconn accounts for over half of the total volume, while the Tata Group now contributes to nearly four out of 10 exported iPhones. This shift is a testament to improving yield rates, line maturity, and Apple's increasing confidence in India as a key manufacturing hub.
Production update
Initial phases of iPhone 17 production
India has also started the initial phases of iPhone 17 production testing. Foxconn has begun trial production for the upcoming series, with Tata Electronics also contributing by manufacturing key components such as casings. Customs data from June shows a marked increase in critical iPhone 17 components arriving at Foxconn's Indian facility, indicating an early ramp-up of production activities ahead of Apple's usual September launch schedule.
Future prospects
Apple, suppliers increasingly rely on Taiwanese, Vietnamese, and Indian talent
Despite challenges like the departure of Chinese engineers from Foxconn's India operations, Apple and its suppliers are increasingly relying on Taiwanese, Vietnamese, and Indian talent. This move is seen as a major confidence booster for India's potential role in Apple's future plans for its supply chain ecosystem. Navkendar Singh from IDC India said that this development is very positive news amid all the speculation around tariffs and Foxconn's staff withdrawal.