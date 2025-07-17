'120 Bahadur': 'Harry Potter' team comes onboard for war scenes
What's the story
The upcoming Bollywood film 120 Bahadur, led by Farhan Akhtar, is set to recreate the historic Battle of Rezang La in the 1962 India-China War. Per Hindustan Times, to achieve this, the makers have roped in Snow Business, the world's leading artificial snow company, known for its work on Gladiator and the Harry Potter franchise. The film is helmed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), and Akhtar (Excel Entertainment).
Film details
What you need to know about Battle of Rezang La
The film narrates the story of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment who fought against a Chinese Army battalion with reportedly 3,000 soldiers at Rezang La Pass in Ladakh. The battle was fought at an altitude of 16,000 feet above sea level. While shooting at the actual location wasn't possible, the makers are now recreating the brutal winter backdrop with artificial snow by Snow Business (X-Men, Wonder Woman 1984).
Release date
Film's teaser to be out in August
The film's shoot is currently happening in Ladakh. 120 Bahadur will hit the theaters on November 21 this year, and the teaser is expected to be released in the first week of August. After 120 Bahadur, Akhtar will reportedly begin working on Ranveer Singh's Don 3.