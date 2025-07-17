'120 Bahadur': 'Harry Potter' team comes onboard for war scenes

Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' hires team behind 'Harry Potter'

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:42 pm Jul 17, 202505:42 pm

The upcoming Bollywood film 120 Bahadur, led by Farhan Akhtar, is set to recreate the historic Battle of Rezang La in the 1962 India-China War. Per Hindustan Times, to achieve this, the makers have roped in Snow Business, the world's leading artificial snow company, known for its work on Gladiator and the Harry Potter franchise. The film is helmed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), and Akhtar (Excel Entertainment).