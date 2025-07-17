Bangladesh are set to face Pakistan in a T20I series

Bangladesh announce unchanged squad for Pakistan T20I series: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 05:46 pm Jul 17, 202505:46 pm

What's the story

Bangladesh have announced an unchanged squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The decision comes after their 2-1 T20I series victory over Sri Lanka. The Tigers completed their maiden series win over Lanka on Wednesday. The Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I matches are scheduled to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on July 20, 22, and 24. All three encounters will be night games. Here's more.