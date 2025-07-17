Bangladesh announce unchanged squad for Pakistan T20I series: Details here
What's the story
Bangladesh have announced an unchanged squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan. The decision comes after their 2-1 T20I series victory over Sri Lanka. The Tigers completed their maiden series win over Lanka on Wednesday. The Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I matches are scheduled to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on July 20, 22, and 24. All three encounters will be night games. Here's more.
Historic victory
Historic series win for Bangladesh
The Bangladeshi squad has returned to Dhaka after their historic eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Colombo. The victory helped them turn the tables from a 1-0 deficit and clinch the series. Litton Das made history by becoming the first Bangladeshi captain to lead his team to two overseas T20I series victories, having previously achieved a 3-0 whitewash in West Indies last December.
Team performance
Batting and bowling highlights from the SL tour
The Bangladeshi batting unit, which includes Tanzid Hasan, Litton, Towhid Hridoy, and Shamim Hossain, performed well against Sri Lanka. Offspinner Mahedi Hasan led the bowling attack in the third T20I with impressive figures of 4/11. Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman also finished their series with an economy rate of less than six runs per over.
Information
Bangladesh squad for T20Is versus PAK
Bangladesh squad for T20Is against Pakistan: Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin.
Do you know?
H2H record between BAN and PAK in T20Is
In terms of the head-to-head record between the two sides, Pakistan own a healthy 19-3 advantage over Bangladesh in 22 meetings, as per ESPNcricinfo.