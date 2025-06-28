Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva reveals Sri Lanka's strategy for WTC

Sri Lanka's Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva has revealed the team's strategy for the World Test Championship (WTC), focusing on improving their scoring rate and bowling more maiden overs as part of a broader effort to minimize mistakes and win more matches. De Silva admitted that some mistakes were made during the last WTC cycle and hopes to rectify them this time around, emphasizing the importance of each match due to their limited number of games in the cycle.

Competitive spirit 'WTC is like other World Cups' De Silva emphasized the competitive nature of the WTC, especially for teams like Sri Lanka that play fewer matches. "The WTC is like other World Cups. A lot of matches are like knockouts for us," the Lankan skipper stated in a press conference. The captain also highlighted how his team has changed its approach due to the championship, saying they now consider their run rates more carefully.

Strategic shift Focus on bowling more maiden overs De Silva also revealed that his team is focusing on bowling more maiden overs in this series. He said, "Whenever we come into a Test series we have some key performance indicators." The captain stressed the importance of putting pressure on the opposition in Tests to take wickets at the other end. This strategy was evident in their Colombo Test where they bowled 18 maidens out of a total of 123.5 overs - roughly 15%.

Test drought No Tests scheduled until May next year for Sri Lanka With no Tests scheduled until May next year, Sri Lanka's Test specialists have to keep their skills sharp over a long period of inactivity. De Silva said they only have domestic matches to play during this time. He also revealed that his team has requested the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) to arrange more Tests, hoping for a positive response from other teams.

Schedule Sri Lanka's WTC schedule Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh 1-0 in the 2-match series to start their WTC 2025-27 cycle in style on home soil. Their next assignment is in June 2026. They will face West Indies in a two-Test series away. Thereafter, Sri Lanka will host India for a two-match series in August 2026. Sri Lanka will then travel to Pakistan in November for a two-match Test series. Their next assignment is against New Zealand away in January 2027. SL's last series is versus South Africa at home in February-March 2027.