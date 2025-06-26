2nd Test: Kusal Mendis eyes 150-200 runs lead over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis is optimistic about a significant lead in the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh. He believes a lead of 150-200 runs would put his side in a strong position, with spin likely to play a major role in the last two days. Sri Lanka ended Day 2 at 290/2, thanks to Pathum Nissanka 's unbeaten 146 and Dinesh Chandimal's solid contribution of 93. Here's more.

Strategy 'We're planning to score as much as possible' Mendis stressed the importance of batting deep and scoring as much as possible. Speaking after Day 2's play to the press, Mendis said, "We are in a very good position and tomorrow we have to bat the whole day. We will try to get a lead of 150 to 200. We hope the wicket will spin on the final two days," Kusal said. "We're planning to score as much as possible - get something over 400. Hopefully, we can do that tomorrow."

Surface Mendis wants to put Bangladesh under pressure Mendis expects the surface to turn more and wants to put Bangladesh under pressure. "The grass has dried out, footmarks are forming, and I expect it to turn more. We are not looking to bat in the fourth innings. We want to bat deep now and put them under pressure," he added.

Praise Mendis praises centurion Nissanka Mendis praised centurion Nissanka and said he is a treat to watch. "He (Pathum) has been a treat to watch. He batted so well. Even in the last series, he was amongst the runs. It was a shame he missed out on a double hundred in Galle - I hope he gets there here. He has been our in-form batter in all three formats. He works hard on his game, and that's clearly visible.