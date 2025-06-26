By the numbers: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible records at Wimbledon

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has been on a roll at Grand Slams of late. He won the 2025 French Open after beating Jannik Sinner in the final. The Spaniard saved three match points to script history. Alcaraz now eyes the Wimbledon Championships, a Slam wherein he will enter as the defending champion. Here are his incredible records at Wimbledon.

2023 Alcaraz entered record books with 2023 Wimbledon honor In 2023, Alcaraz scripted history by winning Wimbledon. The Spaniard outlasted Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller. Notably, the Serb was unbeaten at the grass-court Slam since 2016. Alcaraz became the second player to defeat Djokovic in a Wimbledon final, joining Andy Murray. He also became the first player outside of the Big 4 with the Wimbledon ttile since 2002.

2024 Massive record for Alcaraz in 2024 For the second successive year, Alcaraz won Wimbledon after beating Djokovic in the final, in straight sets this time. As per Opta, Alcaraz (21 years 70 days) became the third-youngest man in the Open Era to win the singles title at Wimbledon in back-to-back editions, joining Boris Becker (18y 227d, 1985-86) and Bjorn Borg (21y 26d, 1976-77).

Do you know? Win percentage of 90 Alcaraz has win-loss record of 18-2 at Wimbledon. He is one of only three players in the Open Era to hold a win percentage of 90 at this Grand Slam, the others being Borg (92.7%) and Pete Sampras (90%).