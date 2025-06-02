What's the story

In a stunning upset, French wildcard Lois Boisson has defeated third seed Jessica Pegula to reach her first-ever Grand Slam quarter-final at the 2025 French Open.

The match took place on Court Philippe-Chatrier and lasted two hours and 40 minutes.

Boisson, ranked No. 361 in the world, came from behind to win the match with a scoreline of 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.