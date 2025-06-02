2025 French Open, wildcard Lois Boisson stuns Jessica Pegula: Stats
What's the story
In a stunning upset, French wildcard Lois Boisson has defeated third seed Jessica Pegula to reach her first-ever Grand Slam quarter-final at the 2025 French Open.
The match took place on Court Philippe-Chatrier and lasted two hours and 40 minutes.
Boisson, ranked No. 361 in the world, came from behind to win the match with a scoreline of 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Milestone achievement
Boisson attains these feats
This is Boisson's first-ever Grand Slam main draw and only her second tour-level event.
Her journey to the quarter-finals is historic as she is the first French player to reach this stage of the Roland Garros singles since Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in 2017, as per Opta.
Notably, Boisson is also the lowest-ranked woman to make a Grand Slam quarter-final since Kaia Kanepi at the 2017 US Open.
Opponent
Boisson to face sixth seed Mirra Andreeva
Boisson was the only French player in either women's or men's singles draws to reach the Round of 16.
She will now face sixth seed Mirra Andreeva, who beat Daria Kasatkina earlier on Monday.
This is a remarkable comeback for Boisson, who was supposed to receive a Roland Garros main-draw wildcard last year after winning her first WTA 125 title in Saint-Malo but suffered an ACL injury before last year's tournament.
Information
Boisson vs Pegula: Decoding the match stats
Boisson doled out three aces compared to Pegula firing none. However, Boisson committed 7 double faults compared to the 3rd seed's one. Boisson owned a 65% win on the 1st serve and a 47% win on the 2nd. She converted 5/12 break points.
Do you know?
25th defeat for Pegula at Grand Slams
With this defeat, Pegula's win-loss record at the French Open reads 11-6. Overall at Grand Slams, she owns a win-loss record of 52-25. In the 2025 season, Pegula has a third-round exit (Australian Open) and a fourth-round exit (French Open).
Information
Unique record for Boisson
At 22 years and 9 days, Boisson is the third-youngest French player to reach the Women's singles quarter-finals at Roland Garros in the Open Era. She is older only than Mary Pierce in 1994 and Brigitte Simon in 1978.
Twitter Post
Run!
The fairy tale for Lois Boisson is not over 🤩#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/dctFn9OV7M— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2025