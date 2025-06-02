What's the story

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians lost to Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.

The Hardik Pandya-led side bowed out after failing to defend 203 in Ahmedabad.

Nevertheless, their premier batter Suryakumar Yadav finished on a high. SKY, who hammered a 26-ball 44 against PBKS, concluded the season with 700-plus runs.

Here are the batters with most runs for MI in an IPL season.