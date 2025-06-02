IPL: Batters with most runs for MI in a season
What's the story
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians lost to Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.
The Hardik Pandya-led side bowed out after failing to defend 203 in Ahmedabad.
Nevertheless, their premier batter Suryakumar Yadav finished on a high. SKY, who hammered a 26-ball 44 against PBKS, concluded the season with 700-plus runs.
Here are the batters with most runs for MI in an IPL season.
#1
Suryakumar Yadav: 717 runs (2025)
During Qualifier 2, Suryakumar became the first player with 700 runs for MI in an IPL season.
He earlier became the first-ever MI player to have scored 600-plus runs in multiple seasons.
In 2025, Suryakumar racked up 717 runs from 16 matches at an average of 65.18. His tally includes a strike rate of 167.91 and five half-centuries.
#2
Sachin Tendulkar: 618 runs (2010)
Earlier, Suryakumar broke the record of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who earlier held the most runs for MI in an IPL season.
The latter hammered 618 runs from 15 games at an average of 47.53 in 2010, as MI finished as the runners-up. His strike rate in the season read 132.61.
Tendulkar smacked 5 half-centuries in his record-breaking season.
#3
Suryakumar Yadav: 605 runs (2023)
In 2023, Suryakumar became the second-ever player with 600-plus runs for MI in an IPL season. He had joined Tendulkar.
SKY ended up scoring 605 runs from 16 matches at a staggering strike rate of 181.13. He hammered a ton and 5 half-centuries.
With an unbeaten 103 against Gujarat Titans, Suryakumar became MI's first IPL centurion since 2014.