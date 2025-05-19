Alcaraz has been consistent in Big Titles, with an incredible 11-2 record in finals.

Both his defeats came against Novak Djokovic, the all-time leader in Big Titles (72).

As per the ATP, Alcaraz now has the joint eighth-most Masters 1000 titles in history, with Michael Chang and Alexander Zverev.

Apart from winning seven Masters 1000 tournaments, Alcaraz has also won four Grand Slam honors (US Open: 2022, Wimbledon: 2023 and 2024, and French Open: 2024).