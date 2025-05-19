Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Decoding their rivalry (Big Titles)
What's the story
Carlos Alcaraz won the 2025 Italian Open after beating top seed Jannik Sinner in the final.
The 22-year-old Spaniard won 7-6 (5), 6-1 to claim his seventh ATP Masters honor.
The victory adds to Alcaraz's 'Big Titles' collection (11), a category that comprises Grand Slam championships, Nitto ATP Finals trophies, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals.
Have a look at the Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry in terms of Big Titles (Men's singles).
Alcaraz
Alcaraz's Big Titles journey
Alcaraz has been consistent in Big Titles, with an incredible 11-2 record in finals.
Both his defeats came against Novak Djokovic, the all-time leader in Big Titles (72).
As per the ATP, Alcaraz now has the joint eighth-most Masters 1000 titles in history, with Michael Chang and Alexander Zverev.
Apart from winning seven Masters 1000 tournaments, Alcaraz has also won four Grand Slam honors (US Open: 2022, Wimbledon: 2023 and 2024, and French Open: 2024).
Sinner
Sinner's Big Titles journey
On the other hand, Sinner has won a total of eight Big Titles.
He has won four ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. Each of those titles has come on hard courts - Canada (2023), Miami (2024), Cincinnati (2024), and Shanghai (2024).
Sinner also won the 2024 ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Taylor Fritz in Turin.
Besides, he owns three Grand Slam titles (Australian Open: 2024 and 2025; US Open: 2024).
Information
Winning frequency of Big Titles
As per the ATP, Alcaraz's winning frequency of Big Titles places him ahead of tennis legends Pete Sampras (4.9) and Andre Agassi (6.1). Only Djokovic (3.2), Rafael Nadal (3.5), and Roger Federer (4.4) have a better winning rate of these prestigious titles than the young Spaniard.
Head-to-head
Head-to-head record: Alcaraz 7-4 Sinner
According to the ATP, Alcaraz has a 7-4 lead over Sinner in the head-to-head series.
Barring the first two matches between the two, they have clashed in either quarter-finals, semi-finals, or finals of a tournament.
Notably, Alcaraz has won the last four matches involving the two (2025 Rome Masters final, 2024 Beijing final, 2024 French Open semi-final, and 2024 Indian Wells semi-final).
Information
Alcaraz leads 3-1 in Masters 1000 tournaments
Sinner and Alcaraz have clashed five times at Masters 1000 events. The Spaniard now has a 4-1 lead in this regard, with his latest victory coming at the Italian Open this month.