2025 French Open, Jasmine Paolini enters 4th round: Key stats
What's the story
Jasmine Paolini overcame Yuliia Starodubtseva in the third round of 2025 French Open on Friday.
Paolini won the contest 6-4, 6-1 on Court Phillipe-Chatrier to reach the 4th round here in Paris.
It was another superb win for the Italian powerhouse, who took down Yue Yuan and Ajla Tomljanovic in the previous rounds.
Here we present the details and key stats of Paolini.
Numbers
12-6 win-loss record at Roland Garros
2024 French Open women's singles finalist, Paolini, has raced to a 12-6 win-loss record at Roland Garros.
Overall across Grand Slams, she now owns a win-loss record of 27-21 in women's singles.
Notably, Paolini is a two-time finalist at Grand Slams (also 2024 Wimbledon).
Earlier this year, she was ousted in the 3rd round at the Australian Open.
Information
Here are the match stats
Both players failed to clock an ace. Starodubtseva committed 4 double faults to Paolini's one. Paolini had 68% win on the 1st serve and a 53% win on the 2nd. She converted 5/5 break points. Paolini clocked 22 winners whereas Starodubtseva had 33 unforced errors.
Twitter Post
Win!
Cool as ice 🧊@JasminePaolini defeats Starodubtseva 6–4, 6–1 with a commanding performance.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/V7Z1IXJJuh— wta (@WTA) May 30, 2025