Jasmine Paolini overcame Yuliia Starodubtseva in the third round of 2025 French Open on Friday.

Paolini won the contest 6-4, 6-1 on Court Phillipe-Chatrier to reach the 4th round here in Paris.

It was another superb win for the Italian powerhouse, who took down Yue Yuan and Ajla Tomljanovic in the previous rounds.

Here we present the details and key stats of Paolini.