Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma made Gujarat Titans pay for two dropped catches, scoring a stunning half-century in the IPL 2025 Eliminator in Mullanpur on Friday.

Rohit was handed two lives after being dropped by Gerald Coetzee and Kusal Mendis. He made use of Gujarat's errors and scored a fine knock of 81 from 50 balls.

