Rohit Sharma completes 7,000 runs and 300 IPL sixes: Stats
What's the story
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma made Gujarat Titans pay for two dropped catches, scoring a stunning half-century in the IPL 2025 Eliminator in Mullanpur on Friday.
Rohit was handed two lives after being dropped by Gerald Coetzee and Kusal Mendis. He made use of Gujarat's errors and scored a fine knock of 81 from 50 balls.
Here are further details and key stats.
Records
Dual milestone in terms of sixes for Rohit
Rohit is now the first Indian batter to smoke 300 sixes in the IPL. He hit 4 maximums in the match Eliminator versus Gujarat and has now raced to 302 maximums.
He is overall the 2nd batter in IPL history to smash 300-plus sixes after Chris Gayle (357).
Rohit also completed 250 sixes for Mumbai Indians in the IPL (251).
Runs
2nd batter with 7,000-plus runs in IPL
Rohit's 81 saw him race past 7,000 runs in the IPL. He now owns 7,038 runs from 271 matches (266 innings) at 29.82.
He has become the 2nd batter in IPL history with 7,000-plus runs after RCB talisman Virat Kohli (8,618).
5,868 of Rohit's IPL runs have come for MI (50s: 39, 100s: 2).
Rohit hit his 47th fifty in the IPL (100s: 2).
Knock
Rohit adds two fifty-plus stands after being dropped
As mentioned, Rohit was handed two lives early on in his innings. He was dropped in the 2nd over by Coetzee off Prasidh Krishna's bowling. And then, Mendis put him down in the 3rd over bowled by Mohammed Siraj.
Rohit batted well thereafter and shared a solid 84-run stand for the 1st wicket alongside Jonny Bairstow.
Another 59 runs were added alongside Suryakumar Yadav.
Information
Rohit misses out on a deserved century
Rohit was looking set to score his 3rd IPL ton, but was dismissed in the 17th over. In-form Prasidh got Rohit, whose 50-ball 81 was laced with nine fours and 4 sixes. Rohit struck at 162.
Do you know?
90th fifty-plus score and 547 sixes in T20s
Overall in the 20-over format, Rohit has raced to 12,240 runs from 462 matches (449 innings) at 30-plus. He registered his 82nd fifty in addition to owning 8 hundreds. Rohit now owns 547 sixes in 20 overs cricket.
