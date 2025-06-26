Pathum Nissanka slams century in second successive Test: Key stats

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka has raced to his fourth century in Test cricket. The 27-year-old reached the three-figure mark on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Nissanka added an 88-run opening stand with Lahiru Udara and then joined forces with Dinesh Chandimal . Notably, Nissanka slammed a century in his second consecutive Test.

Knock How Nissanka completed his ton Nissanka and Udara got Sri Lanka off to a stellar start after the side bowled out Bangladesh for 247. They added 88 runs before Taijul Islam dismissed Udara. As mentioned, Nissanka joined Chandimal thereafter, with the duo taking the Lankans past 200. Nissanka and Chandimal continued with their exploits post-lunch. The former completed his ton in the third session, off 167 balls.

Stats A look at his Test stats As mentioned, Nissanka now has four tons in Test cricket. His tally also includes seven half-centuries. Notably, the Lankan opener slammed his second Test ton at home, with as many coming overseas. During the series opener, Nissanka touched the 1,000-run mark in Test cricket. As many as 580 of his Test runs have come away from home.