Pathum Nissanka records his career-best Test score: Key stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed his career-best Test score on June 19.
The 27-year-old dominated Bangladesh on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Test at the Galle International Stadium.
Nissanka added a century stand with Dinesh Chandimal as well as brief partnerships with Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis.
Earlier, the former also completed 1,000 runs in the format.
Knock
Nissanka acclerates after reaching his ton
Nissanka started well for SL after Bangladesh compiled 495.
He added a 47-run opening stand with Lahiru Udara, who was eventually dismissed. Nissanka then joined forces with Chandimal, adding a 157-run stand.
He raced to his ton off 136 balls in the post-lunch session.
Nissanka accelerated after tea but succumbed to the new ball. He scored a 256-ball 187 before falling to Hasan Mahmud.
Milestone
Nissanka races to 1,000 Test runs
Nissanka now has three tons in Test cricket. His tally also includes seven half-centuries.
Notably, the Lankan opener slammed his maiden Test ton at home, with two of those coming overseas.
In 17 Tests, Nissanka has raced past 1,000 runs. He now owns 1,123 runs at an average of 41.59.
Notably, 580 of his Test runs have come away from home.
Do you know?
Nissanka's highest Test score
This was the first instance of Nissanka touching the 150-run mark in Test cricket. Before the Galle Test, his highest scored was an unbeaten 127 that came against England at The Oval last year. It resulted in SL's eight-wicket win.
Record
Nissanka could have entered record books
As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka could have become the sixth Sri Lanka batter with a double-century against Bangladesh in Test cricket. Kumar Sangakkara (3), Aravinda de Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mahela Jayawardene, and Marvan Atapattu are the only Lankan players with this feat.