What's the story

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed his career-best Test score on June 19.

The 27-year-old dominated Bangladesh on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Test at the Galle International Stadium.

Nissanka added a century stand with Dinesh Chandimal as well as brief partnerships with Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis.

Earlier, the former also completed 1,000 runs in the format.