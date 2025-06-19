What's the story

Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal slammed a solid fifty against Bangladesh on June 19.

Chandimal bolstered the Lankans on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Test at the Galle International Stadium.

The 35-year-old added a 157-run stand with centurion Pathum Nissanka after SL lost Lahiru Udara early on.

Bangladesh were earlier bowled out for 495 in the first session.