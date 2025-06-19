Dinesh Chandimal slams his 10th fifty-plus Test score against Bangladesh
What's the story
Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal slammed a solid fifty against Bangladesh on June 19.
Chandimal bolstered the Lankans on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Test at the Galle International Stadium.
The 35-year-old added a 157-run stand with centurion Pathum Nissanka after SL lost Lahiru Udara early on.
Bangladesh were earlier bowled out for 495 in the first session.
Knock
A cautious knock from Chandimal
Chandimal joined Nissanka in the 13th over when Udara fell to Taijul Islam.
The former played cautiously from the outset, with Nissanka finding occasional boundaries. They batted together for the next 39 overs.
While Nissanka completed his ton, Chandimal got to a defiant half-century. The latter was dismissed by Nayeem Hasan shortly after SL reached 200.
Chandimal departed for a 119-ball 54 (4 fours).
Record
Chandimal attains this feat
As per ESPNcricinfo, Chandimal registered his 10th fifty-plus score against Bangladesh in Test cricket. Notably, five of those scores were converted into a ton.
In 13 Tests against Bangladesh, the Lankan batter has racked up 1,060 runs at an average of 66.25.
No other side has conceded more than 1,000 runs against Chandimal in the format. Chandimal owns 988 Test runs against Pakistan.
Information
A look at his Test stats
Overall, Chandimal slammed his 33rd half-century in Test cricket. He also owns 16 tons. In 89 Tests, he has scored 6,262 runs at an average of 43.48. Notably, Chandimal is one of only seven SL players with 6,000-plus Test runs.