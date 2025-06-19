What's the story

As India gear up for the five-match Test series against hosts England, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has a golden opportunity to break MS Dhoni's long-standing record.

As of now, both Pant and Dhoni are tied in terms of Test hundreds among Indian wicket-keepers.

The series, which marks the beginning of India's new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, could see Pant go past Dhoni.

Here are the key stats.