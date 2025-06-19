Rishabh Pant set to break MS Dhoni's Test record
What's the story
As India gear up for the five-match Test series against hosts England, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has a golden opportunity to break MS Dhoni's long-standing record.
As of now, both Pant and Dhoni are tied in terms of Test hundreds among Indian wicket-keepers.
The series, which marks the beginning of India's new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, could see Pant go past Dhoni.
Here are the key stats.
Record chase
Pant can surpass Dhoni
If Pant scores one in the series opener at Headingley, Leeds, he would be the Indian wicket-keeper with most Test tons.
In an illustrious Test career, Dhoni racked up 4,876 runs in 90 matches at an average of 38.09. He hammered 6 hundreds and 33 fifties.
Notably, Dhoni's 224 against Australia from the 2013 series remains the highest Test score by an Indian wicket-keeper.
Record comparison
Pant vs Dhoni in SENA nations
In SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia), Pant has has scored 1,681 runs from 26 Tests at an average of 37.35 so far.
Two of his Test tons have come in England. He owns one century each in South Africa and Australia.
Meanwhile, Dhoni scored 1,731 runs from 32 Tests at an average of 31.47 in SENA nations. He slammed 13 fifties.
Information
A remarkable coincidence!
Dhoni slammed his maiden Test ton in his sixth innings. He smashed 148 against Pakistan in Faisalabad (2006). It is interesting to note that Pant also registered his first hundred in the format in his sixth innings. The latter hammered 114 against England at The Oval (2018).
Records
Notable records of Pant
Pant shattered plenty of records with his maiden Test ton in England in 2018.
He became the first Indian wicket-keeper to smash a hundred in England (114), bettering Dhoni's tally.
His 146 at Edgbaston is highest score by an Indian wicket-keeper in England.
Pant also became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test ton in Australia (159*, SCG).
In 2021, Pant surpassed Dhoni to become the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to 1,000 runs in Tests.