What's the story

Drone technology start-up Garuda Aerospace has raised ₹100 crore in its Series B funding round.

The investment, led by Venture Catalysts, values the company at a post-money valuation of ₹2,125 crore.

The financial boost will be used to scale up drone manufacturing and enhance production capabilities.

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni is also a backer of Garuda Aerospace. He made his first investment in the company in 2022, and has since invested over ₹5 crore in total.