Ben Duckett averages 47.95 in home Tests: Key stats
What's the story
With the much-awaited England-India Test series around the corner, top-order batters from both sides would be raring to go.
Ben Duckett, a key figure in England's Bazball era, will once again have the onus of giving blazing starts.
Duckett, the third-highest run-scorer in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle, averages 47-plus in English conditions.
Here are his Test stats in England.
Stats
A look at his Test stats
Duckett, who evolved as an opener under the Brendon McCullum-Ben Stokes era, has played 33 Tests since debuting in 2016.
He has racked up 2,410 runs at an average of 41.55. His strike rate in the format reads 86.78.
With five tons and 13 half-centuries, Duckett has become a mainstay opener in England's Test setup.
His highest score in the format reads 182.
Home
Test numbers: Away vs Home
In home Tests, Duckett averages 47.95 compared to his away average of 37.91.
His ability to counter pace and consistently find the gaps has made him more fearless in English conditions.
In 13 home Tests, Duckett owns 1,007 runs at a strike rate of 88.87 (2 tons and 5 fifties).
He owns 1,403 runs from 20 away Tests with 3 tons and 8 half-centuries.
Score
Duckett bagged these records at Lord's in 2023
Duckett's career-best Test score of 182 came at Lord's in June 2023, against Ireland.
This was Duckett's second Test century and his maiden in England.
He also slammed the highest score by an England opener in a Test since December 2017 (Alastair Cook: 244 against Australia).
Notably, Duckett brought up his 150 in as many balls, and it became the fastest 150 at Lord's.
WTC
Third-most runs in WTC 2023-25
As mentioned, Duckett was sensational in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.
The aggressive opener smashed 1,470 runs from 41 innings at an average of 36.75. Moreover, his strike rate of 84.33 was the best among all batters with over 200 runs in this cycle.
Duckett tallied 8 fifties and a couple of tons as his best score read 153.