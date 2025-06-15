What's the story

With the much-awaited England-India Test series around the corner, top-order batters from both sides would be raring to go.

Ben Duckett, a key figure in England's Bazball era, will once again have the onus of giving blazing starts.

Duckett, the third-highest run-scorer in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle, averages 47-plus in English conditions.

Here are his Test stats in England.