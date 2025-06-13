What's the story

In a major setback for Australia in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, Steve Smith is likely to miss the remainder of the match after suffering a compound dislocation of his right little finger.

The seasoned batsman dislocated his right little finger while attempting a catch at slips on Day 3 at Lord's.

The incident occurred during South African captain Temba Bavuma's innings when he edged a delivery from Mitchell Starc.