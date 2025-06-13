WTC final: Australia's Steve Smith dislocates right little finger
What's the story
In a major setback for Australia in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, Steve Smith is likely to miss the remainder of the match after suffering a compound dislocation of his right little finger.
The seasoned batsman dislocated his right little finger while attempting a catch at slips on Day 3 at Lord's.
The incident occurred during South African captain Temba Bavuma's innings when he edged a delivery from Mitchell Starc.
Impact
Smith dislocates his finger while attempting a catch
Smith, who was fielding at first slip, dropped the catch and immediately went to the ground clutching his finger.
He was then escorted off the field by medical staff for treatment.
Cricket Australia later confirmed that Smith had suffered a compound dislocation of his right little finger while fielding in the slip cordon during the ICC Men's World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord's.
Prognosis
Smith taken to hospital for further assessment
The Australian cricket team confirmed that Smith was taken to the hospital for X-rays and further treatment.
Former New Zealand wicketkeeper Ian Smith, who was on commentary during the match, mentioned that Smith suffered a compound dislocation of his right middle finger, although official reports consistently refer to the right little finger.
He said, "Steve Smith's injury is a compound dislocation of his right middle finger. He was assessed at the ground and now he's been taken away to hospital to get further assessment and treatment."
Match status
Australia set South Africa a target of 282 runs
Australia set South Africa a target of 282 runs after being bowled out for 207 in their second innings.
Mitchell Starc played an unbeaten knock of 58 in the second innings, rescuing Australia from a precarious position at one stage.
Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa as he claimed four wickets.
SA are batting well with Aiden Markram and Bavuma at the crease with the duo helping their side surpass 150.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
JUST IN: A big injury blow for the Aussies with confirmation that Steve Smith has suffered a compound dislocation of his right little finger #WTC25 pic.twitter.com/9Vu8A8Gb80— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 13, 2025