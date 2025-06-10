What's the story

Australia captain Pat Cummins has welcomed South Africa as his team's opponent in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting June 11 at Lord's.

This is the first time India will not be part of this high-profile clash, having finished as runners-up in the last two WTC cycles.

Cummins said he was glad to see a different team in the finals after India's consistent presence over the past few years.