Pat Cummins reacts to Team India's absence in WTC final
What's the story
Australia captain Pat Cummins has welcomed South Africa as his team's opponent in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting June 11 at Lord's.
This is the first time India will not be part of this high-profile clash, having finished as runners-up in the last two WTC cycles.
Cummins said he was glad to see a different team in the finals after India's consistent presence over the past few years.
Team dynamics
Cummins acknowledges India's presence in finals
Cummins stressed that while India has been a regular finalist, other teams like England and New Zealand have also been strong contenders.
"In some ways you expect India to be around. England have been quite strong at home and New Zealand always seem to get to finals," he told The Guardian.
The Australian skipper also acknowledged South Africa's potential in ICC events despite their limited presence in Test cricket.
Leadership record
Back-to-back WTC, ODI World Cup final victories
Cummins has a stellar record as a captain in ICC tournaments, having led Australia to victory in both the 2023 World Test Championship and ODI World Cup finals.
In the WTC final, Australia defeated India by 209 runs. Then, they beat India again by six wickets in the ODI World Cup final.
Now, he is focused on defending their title in the upcoming WTC final against South Africa.
Route debate
Criticism for South Africa's easier route to WTC final
Cummins also addressed the criticism directed at South Africa for their seemingly easier path to the WTC final.
He said, "You can only beat who you come up against. Our route to the final was pretty tough but I don't blame South Africa for having a different route."
He praised South Africa's bowling attack, especially spinner Keshav Maharaj and their fast bowlers.